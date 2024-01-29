Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SJM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.58. 211,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,213. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,194.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

