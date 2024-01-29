Helium (HNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.45 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00019062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $12.45 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,601,360 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

