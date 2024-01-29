Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.81. 94,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $346.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average of $282.16.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

