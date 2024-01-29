Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

RGT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.