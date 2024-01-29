Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $378.88. 94,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.48.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.