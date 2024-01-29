Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
