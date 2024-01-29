Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 602,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.03. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.60.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

