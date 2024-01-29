Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,540 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.00. 229,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

