Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

GPC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

