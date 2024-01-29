Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Crown worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

