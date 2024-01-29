Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $241.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

