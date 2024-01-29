Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 2.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $320,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.39. 151,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,859. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

