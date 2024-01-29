Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,400 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $350,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.51. 3,284,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.