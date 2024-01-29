Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.05 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $70.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.07 or 0.00014042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00157217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9953473 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 923 active market(s) with $64,465,991.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

