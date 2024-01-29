Coq Inu (COQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.20 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market cap of $85.27 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000122 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,566,220.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

