Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and $7.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.