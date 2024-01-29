Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 2.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.23. 35,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $510.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

