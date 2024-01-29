Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 5.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.99. 86,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

