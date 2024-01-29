Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 367,456 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,593,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 26.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 582,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 774,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

