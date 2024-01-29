Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,243. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

