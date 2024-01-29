Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 23,700 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,920.75.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,700.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$151,725.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 1.3 %

MRT.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.