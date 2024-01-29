Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $15.71 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 3.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 363,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,903. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.