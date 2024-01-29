Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $147,000. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 252,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. 649,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,905. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

