Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

