Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,489. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

