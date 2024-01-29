Arizona State Retirement System Sells 743 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $265.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $267.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.61.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

