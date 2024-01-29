Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $192.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

