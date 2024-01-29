Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.95. 349,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.57.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,166 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

