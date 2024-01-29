Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

