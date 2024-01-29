Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.28.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.25 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.