Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

