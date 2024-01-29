Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT remained flat at $58.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.