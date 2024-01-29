Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $210.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

