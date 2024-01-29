Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 474.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.60. 153,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.