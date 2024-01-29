Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Pentair by 17.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 0.4 %

Pentair stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.15. 409,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,439. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.