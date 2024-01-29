Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,991,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,721,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $43.22. 348,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

