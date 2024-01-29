Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Terex worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,058. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

