Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Terex worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Terex
Terex Stock Performance
Terex stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,058. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terex
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.