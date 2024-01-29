Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.0 %

AXON stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $262.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.