Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 28.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $269,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

IBKR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 225,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,143,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

