Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enpro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enpro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,573. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.66.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

