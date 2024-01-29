Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Drops By 14.5%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $125.21. 122,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,924,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

