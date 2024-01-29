PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PharmaCyte Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 258,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104,249 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 43,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMCB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.21. 3,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech ( NASDAQ:PMCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

