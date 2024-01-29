Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Drops By 14.5%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,029,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.8 days.

MorphoSys Trading Up 18.7 %

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

About MorphoSys

Featured Stories

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

