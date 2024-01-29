Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mobileye Global traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 1271256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 673,906 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after buying an additional 388,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

