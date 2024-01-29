Short Interest in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declines By 14.8%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 872,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.39. 39,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,477. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after buying an additional 562,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

