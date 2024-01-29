Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Ondas Trading Up 1.1 %

ONDS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Ondas had a negative net margin of 615.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 85,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 342,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $243,444.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 594,175 shares in the company, valued at $421,864.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364 over the last ninety days. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

