Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after buying an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after buying an additional 1,362,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 895,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

