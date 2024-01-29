Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

