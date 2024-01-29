Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,558 shares of company stock worth $64,104,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.50. 195,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

