HM Payson & Co. Purchases 58 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $377.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

